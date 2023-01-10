Hartlepool have found themselves involved in a relegation battle this season and will be hoping to make further significant moves in the January transfer market to aid their cause.

Curle has already moved to bring in experience with former Pools duo Matt Dolan and Peter Hartley joining the club with more potential new arrivals to come.

But when it comes to the club’s transfer model this month, and the calibre of player Curle and his recruitment team are looking to bring into the Suit Direct Stadium, the focus will very much be on the here and now and the impact they can make immediately as opposed to looking beyond this season.

Keith Curle is targeting a short-term fix for Hartlepool United in the January transfer window. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I know what we’ve got in place and I’ve identified a number of players that I think will be of value to us in the short-term,” Curle told The Mail.

“And it is a short-term thing. Are we going to be trying to sign players to develop for a year or 18 months time? No. We’re signing players who can go straight into the team and help and improve the level of performances and the level of returns in results.

“It’s very much a short-term mentality because we’ve only got from January until the end of the season to improve on the field.

