Pools travel to the Crown Oil Arena on Boxing Day to take on Rochdale in yet another crunch clash at the foot of the League Two table as they look to build on a significant win at Crawley Town last time out.

Curle’s side have not played since that December 9 win over Crawley after the fixture with Newport County was postponed due to the nationwide freeze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curle insisted he used the break to add extended, physical, sessions into his squad but the sessions and preparations for Rochdale came to an end on Christmas Eve with the Hartlepool manager giving his players the day off on Christmas Day.

Keith Curle has explained his Christmas Day decision for his Hartlepool United squad. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“I always have Christmas Day off,” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve done variants as a player, coach and manager. I’ve been in on Christmas Day, I’ve trained on Christmas Day, I’ve been in hotels Christmas night but I don't think there’s any correlation between the result the next day.

“So I’m spending time with my family and I expect the players to enjoy their time with their family. Half-past four, five o’clock, shut it down. The festive spirit ends then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Players are good nowadays. Gone are the days when players are rolling around drunk playing party games in the house.