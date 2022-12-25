Keith Curle explains Hartlepool United Christmas Day decision
Keith Curle believes there is no correlation between training on Christmas Day and the result on Boxing Day which is why he has allowed his Hartlepool United squad the day off.
Pools travel to the Crown Oil Arena on Boxing Day to take on Rochdale in yet another crunch clash at the foot of the League Two table as they look to build on a significant win at Crawley Town last time out.
Curle’s side have not played since that December 9 win over Crawley after the fixture with Newport County was postponed due to the nationwide freeze.
Curle insisted he used the break to add extended, physical, sessions into his squad but the sessions and preparations for Rochdale came to an end on Christmas Eve with the Hartlepool manager giving his players the day off on Christmas Day.
“I always have Christmas Day off,” said Curle.
“I’ve done variants as a player, coach and manager. I’ve been in on Christmas Day, I’ve trained on Christmas Day, I’ve been in hotels Christmas night but I don't think there’s any correlation between the result the next day.
“So I’m spending time with my family and I expect the players to enjoy their time with their family. Half-past four, five o’clock, shut it down. The festive spirit ends then.
“Players are good nowadays. Gone are the days when players are rolling around drunk playing party games in the house.
“They know they're professionals, they’ve got a professional attitude and outlook. They know they’re playing the next day and they’re not going to let us down.”