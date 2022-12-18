While only two fixtures survived the nationwide freeze in League Two, both of those having little impact on Hartlepool as league leaders Leyton Orient continued their march towards League One with a 2-0 win over Sutton United and Swindon Town picked up a narrow win at Barrow in a play-off battle, this particular postponement might have been inconvenient for Curle’s side.

Having earned their first away win of the season against Crawley Town last time out, there’s no doubt Curle and his team will have been eagerly anticipating the visit of the South Wales side.

Despite Hartlepool failing to convert back-to-back wins all season, this seemed like their best opportunity yet to capitalise on three points by welcoming another side they are looking to claw back into the mix at the bottom of League Two.

Hartlepool United's League Two fixture with Newport County was postponed. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Their shut-out success at the Broadfield Stadium demonstrated Curle’s side do have what it takes to remain in contention as we head towards what will be a crucial January transfer window, whilst also suggesting it won’t take much for Hartlepool to remain above the dotted line this season given where they are at after such a sluggish first half of the campaign.

Crawley arrived into that fixture with something of a new manager bounce, given that Matthew Etherington had secured three points in his first game in charge the week previous against Swindon, and would have fancied their chances against a Pools side who had been thumped 5-0 by Stockport County.

But in truth, it was very much roles reversed on the night as Pools controlled things throughout to earn a deserved three points, reducing the deficit to Crawley to six points and climbing out of the relegation zone.

And that is momentum they could have carried into their return to the Suit Direct Stadium against Newport - where a win would have seen them move to within four points of the Exiles in what is a vital run of fixtures for the club.

Hartlepool United were heading into the League Two fixture with Newport County on the back of a win at Crawley Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

While the extra week off will allow Curle to potentially welcome back further members of his squad currently dealing with injury, they will have wanted this game on.

Curle and his squad, it’s understood, trained as normal on Friday while officials surveyed the Suit Direct Stadium pitch before Premier League official Ross Joyce made a decision shortly after lunchtime, with the travel arrangements of Newport and supporters undoubtedly considered – something which should also be praised.

In theory, nothing has really changed for Hartlepool given their rivals at the foot of the table did not play, yet this might have been an opportunity to build up a head of steam heading into another crunch clash at the Crown Oil Arena.

There can be no denying this is a significant period for the club. It will mean Hartlepool will have had a 17-day break heading into the fixture with Rochdale on Boxing Day - their own World Cup break perhaps.

