Keith Curle explains tactical decision involving ex-Salford City midfielder as Hartlepool United fell to defeat against Mansfield Town
Keith Curle has explained his second half tactical decision after Hartlepool United surrendered a 1-0 lead at half-time against Mansfield Town.
Despite starting with a back three which included Rollin Menayese, midfielder Mark Shelton and full-back David Ferguson, Curle’s Hartlepool held the lead at the break against play-off hopefuls Mansfield thanks to Jack Hamilton’s header.
Hamilton met Callum Cooke’s corner as Pools went in search of what would have been a third straight win in the league.
And Pools were largely untroubled in the first half with Shelton, in particular, doing the job he was tasked with in defence by making a number of clearances.
But things changed immediately from the restart as Rhys Oates fired Mansfield level with Curle reverting to a back four in the second half when moving Shelton into midfield.
The change coincided with Nigel Clough’s switch to move Ollie Hawkins into attack from centre-back and it would be Hawkins who would grab the winner on the hour when beating Ben Killip from George Lapslie’s cross.
And having been largely untroubled in the first half with Shelton forming part of a back three - alongside wing-backs Jamie Sterry and Reghan Tumilty - it was a tactical move which appeared to backfire for Curle.
“It was just to go back to a back four and have more contact,” Curle told The Mail on his tactical switch.
“You’re thinking then if you put Rollin up against Hawkins it was more of a physical match-up. Go back to a back four and then you’ve got four people playing in their natural positions, as in full-backs playing at full-back.
“Fergie has been playing left-sided centre-back long enough now and it was about trying to take away that indecision and make it more simple for them.
“Ideally then you’re trying to say they’ve got a 6ft 5in centre-forward on and we’ve got a 6ft 4in midfield player. If I’m playing, it’s one of those where I get him to be a front screen, I’ll drop off, let him win the header and I’ll go and deal with the second ones. It sounds quite simple.”
Despite the tweak in system, Curle would then make a change just before the hour with Shelton being the one brought off for winger Wes McDonald before Pools would then fall behind.
“I think it was his first time [playing at centre-back] and I think in the first half, for the quality they’ve got in their team, I don’t think they caused us many problems,” Curle said of starting Shelton in defence.
“I think Ben had one shot to save. Second half was nothing to do with Mark Shelton, our distances in front of him were wrong.”
Pools were dealt yet another defensive injury blow in the defeat to Mansfield as Jamie Sterry was forced off which led to Christopher Missilou finishing the game in defence.
And with Euan Murray still a doubt after missing through illness it leaves Curle with yet more selection headaches ahead of the visit of Harrogate Town on New Year’s Day.