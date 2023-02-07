Scottish defender Murray was the subject of interest from Dunfermline and Falkirk as per reports from the Daily Record over a potential loan move, but no deal would be reached.

Despite bringing in Arsenal defender Taylor Foran, Pools boss Curle has suggested a deal for Murray to leave the club was not necessarily close before revealing one player was close to an exit after their agent requested the termination of their representatives’ contract in the final hour of the window.

“No,” Curle said when asked on a potential exit for Murray.

Hartlepool United manager Keith Curle has confirmed he rejected an exit request on transfer deadline day. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“But I had a conversation with one of the players’ agents at five or six o'clock [on deadline day].

“He was worried about the rumours of players we were signing and he wanted assurance that he was still going to get game time. I told the player's agent that he wasn’t going to get those assurances, I couldn't guarantee him the game time. Then at five-to-11 his agent rang and said can you cancel his contract he wants to leave.

“I was in my car and he rang me up at five-to-11. I don’t think that is a genuine request you want to leave, you’re just trying to let me know you’re not happy.”

Euan Murray was the subject of interest on transfer deadline day. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Curle continued by suggesting the issue has since been smoothed over with the player’s agent, with the player in question training as normal with the club prior to their win over Doncaster Rovers.

“The player is still here,” Curle added.

“It’s ironed out with the agent. Without being rude I asked him if he was trying to wind me up at five-to-11 at night when I'd just had a busy couple of days.

“If they did it early in the day I can set wheels in motion and potentially, if I get an agreement from the football club, we’d have given that player the opportunity to go elsewhere.