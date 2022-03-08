Molyneux marked the occasion with a stunning goal to get Pools level in the game before David Ferguson’s second half strike earned Graeme Lee’s side all three points.

And Molyneux’s strike is becoming something of a trademark from the 23-year-old as he picked up the ball on the right-hand-side of the field before drifting in onto his left foot and unleashing an unstoppable effort from range.

Former Sunderland man Molyneux has been in superb form for Pools and is enjoying his best season to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Molyneux made his 100th appearance for Hartlepool United against Harrogate Twon. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Molyneux arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium on-loan from the Black Cats for the second half of the 2018-19 campaign, just over six months after making his full debut for the Wearsiders on the final day of the 2017-18 Championship season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But the striker was unable to force his way into the first team picture regularly at the Stadium of Light and made the move a permanent one in the summer of 2019.

And Molyneux has gone on to make 100 appearances for Pools as he brought up the milestone against Harrogate, who were also the opponents of his first appearance in the blue and white of Hartlepool.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Molyneux told The Mail.

Luke Molyneux marked his 100th appearance for Hartlepool United with a stunning goal against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I probably didn’t think about it when I first signed for the club. I didn’t think I'd end up getting to 100 appearances but I’m happy I have.”

Molyneux is the second Pools player to hit the landmark recently after goalkeeper Ben Killip earned his 100th appearance for the club against Tranmere Rovers.

And Pools boss Lee has congratulated Molyneux on the achievement and hopes there’s plenty more to come from his in-form striker.

“It’s another great achievement. Ben Killip did it the other week but now for Luke to achieve that is brilliant,” Lee told The Mail.

“For the club to have these lads who have been with the club for a few years who are now starting to get their rewards and playing in the higher leagues is fantastic.

“Hopefully we’ll get him secured to try and take the club forward. Let’s get him another 200.”

Molyneux has been the subject of contract negotiations recently, with the club keen to tie down their asset ahead of his current deal expiring in the summer.

Lee revealed to The Mail talks have been ongoing for a number of weeks with Molyneux as he looks to tie down someone he considers a ‘vital’ part of the Pools squad.

“Talks have been happening for two weeks or more,” said Lee.

“Mols is one of them ones we need to do because scoring goals like that, people are going to be looking, so we need to sort that out.

“He’s a massive part of the team and he’s scored some vital goals for us.”

Lee added: “Luke is an exciting player. He’s shown he can play as a centre forward and he can play in the wide areas.

“He adds energy to the team with his work ethic and when he gets it he’s a positive player.

“That type of player, and that type of character, is what you want to take us forward.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.