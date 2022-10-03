Chris Wilder has parted ways with Middlesbrough after eleven months in charge.

Chris Wilder has been sacked by Middlesbrough following their 1-0 Championship defeat to Coventry City.

Boro currently sit inside the relegation zone after losing five of their opening eleven matches - despite being among the favourites to reach the play-offs this season.

Wilder’s struggle comes as a surprise after his arrival last November saw clear improvement, with the side finishing in seventh place last time out.

A statement read by Middlesbrough FC said: “Middlesbrough Football Club have terminated the contract of manager Chris Wilder with immediate effect.

“Leo Percovich will take over first team affairs in the interim basis, assisted by Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Lee Cattermole.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Chris and his staff for all their hard work over the past 11 months.”

Meanwhile, the club will continue to search for Wilder’s replacement anad there has already been a host of names linked with the vacant role.

Here are the current favourites to become the next Middlesbrough manager, according to the bookies...

