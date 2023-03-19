News you can trust since 1877
Mark Hughes makes Hartlepool United suggestion following Bradford City draw

Mark Hughes says Bradford City were ‘not to be denied’ following what he described as an ‘excellent’ second half against Hartlepool United.

By Joe Ramage
Published 19th Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT- 2 min read

Pools gave as good as they got at Valley Parade as they twice took the lead against Hughes’ promotion-chasing Bantams only two be pegged back by Andy Cook’s double.

John Askey’s side went into a half-time lead thanks to Callum Cooke's excellent strike on his return to West Yorkshire before Bantams frontman Cook headed in from Richie Smallwood’s free kick early in the second half.

Dan Kemp might have handed Hartlepool what would have been a huge three points when he dribbled his way through the penalty area before finding the bottom corner only for Cook to, again, level things up with a superb volley 12 minutes from time.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes was pleased with his sides second half performance against Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)
It was the culmination of what Hughes suggested was an ‘excellent’ second 45 minutes from his players where he believes, on another day, the Bantams would have ran out comfortable winners.

“In the second half I thought we were excellent,” he said.

“We were much better. We had six shots in the first half, but 12 in the second. The lads had a good go at it.

“In the first half, the game was too open, almost like a basketball game. We would attack and then they would. We did not retain the ball as well as we needed to at the top of the pitch. It was not the control I wanted from the players.

Callum Cooke gave Hartlepool United the lead against Bradford City. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)
“In the second half, we created a lot of clear-cut chances and, on another day, we convert those. That is a positive we can take.

“We have found it difficult to get back into games once we have gone behind in the past, not through a lack of character, but more against teams protecting what they have. But today, we were not to be denied.”

Speaking to the Bradford Telegraph and Argus, Hughes added on Hartlepool: “I would imagine it was one of their better performances.

“Given they are at the bottom of the league, they won’t have played like that too often.

“That’s arguably the best we’ve played in terms of creating opportunities where we need to score. On another day we could have won 6-3 but it didn’t quite happen.”

