Middlesbrough FC news: Derby owner quizzed on FFP after Wayne Rooney deal plus ex-Boro boss to be honoured
Middlesbrough look set for a busy 48 hours in the transfer market ahead of Thursday’s 5pm deadline – but what else has been happening in and around the Riverside? We wrap up some of the latest Boro-related news:
Mel Morris quizzed on Financial Fair Play – The Derby owner has been quite vocal in the past after Boro chairman Steve Gibson accused some Championship clubs of breaking the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules.
The Rams completed a shock move for former England captain Wayne Rooney on Tuesday, who will join the Championship club as a player-coach in January.
Morris was asked how the deal would impact the Rams’ financial situation during an interview with TalkSport, to which he replied: "We've maintained all the way along we always wanted to be compliant with financial fair play.
"We've always said that and maintained that stance and we see nothing in this deal that would actually change that stance."
Robson to be presented with special award
Former Boro boss Bryan Robson will be presented with a special Legends Award by the North East Football Writers’ Association in October.
Robson and former Sunderland boss Peter Reid have been recognised for the contribution they made to North East football in the formative years of the Premier League.
The inaugural awards will be handed out at a dinner event at the Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham on Thursday October 10.
Robson led Boro to both the FA Cup and League Cup finals in the 1997 season and was in charge when the club moved to the Riverside Stadium.
Luton striker praises Boro stopper – After scoring Luton’s late equaliser against Boro at Kenilworth Road on Friday, Hatters striker James Collins almost netted a dramatic winner for the hosts.
Boro goalkeeper Darren Randolph kept him out and Collins was quick to praise the Republic of Ireland international.
“I thought I caught it really well, but maybe it was too well, as sometimes if you miss-hit them they go in,” Collins told our sister title Dunstable Today.
“He’s a fantastic goalkeeper and that just goes to show we’re going to come up against goalkeepers like that this year.”