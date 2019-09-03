Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Reported Boro and Leeds United target joins Rangers plus Tony Pulis to Sheffield Wednesday report
Rangers have completed the permanent signing of winger Ryan Kent from Liverpool – following a summer of speculation which included links to Middlesbrough.
Reports that Boro were interested in the 22-year-old first broke when Garry Monk was in charge of the Teessiders, and were reheated a couple of months ago following news that Kent could leave Anfield.
Rangers always appeared the favourites to sign the attacker following his loan spell at Ibrox last season, while Leeds and several other clubs were also credited with interest.
Another loan deal was mentioned but a fee of around £7million was agreed for Kent, who has joined Steven Gerrard's side on a four-year deal.
Pulis linked with Wednesday job – Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly set to make a second bid to appoint former Boro manager Tony Pulis – if results don’t improve under caretaker boss Lee Bullen.
That’s according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, who claims the Owls made ‘a discrete check on Pulis’ interest’ following the departure of Steve Bruce earlier this summer.
Pulis has been out of work since leaving Boro at the end of last season but recently hinted he wants to return to management.
"I have enjoyed the break,” the 61-year-old told BBC Sport Wales last month. "A few months off reinvigorates you, but I will still go to football every Saturday.
"I will keep my toe lightly dipped in the water and we will see what happens."