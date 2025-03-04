Middlesbrough continued to move on from a poor run of form as a second-half goal from Finn Azaz helped his side round off a positive week with a narrow home win against Championship rivals Derby County.

Michael Carrick’s men ventured into their home clash with the Rams looking to build on an impressive 3-1 midweek win at Stoke City as Azaz, Marcus Forss and Tommy Conway all found the net at the Bet365 Stadium. The importance of claiming successive wins could not be underplayed as Boro supporters knew seeing off the struggling Rams would boost their hopes of claiming a play-off spot between now and the end of the season.

There were plenty of nerves surrounding the Riverside Stadium during a tense afternoon - but the overriding emotions were relief and delight when Azaz grabbed the only goal of the game to move his side within touching distance of the top six. Boro supporters continued to get behind their side and celebrated yet another three points once the full-time whistle had been blown - and photographer Chris Fryatt was on hand to capture some memorable images of the Riverside Stadium faithful.

