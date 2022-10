Middlesbrough’s struggles continued over the weekend as they continue to search for a new manager.

Boro slipped into the relegation zone on Saturday with a disappointing defeat to Millwall following the sacking of Chris Wilder.

Steve Gibson continues to discuss the job with potential candidates, but Boro need to pick up form in the meantime.

While the search continues, we have rounded up all the latest transfer rumours from the Championship.

WILDER WANTED NAISMITH

Wilder is said to have seen his attempts to sign a freebie blocked during the summer. The now sacked Boro boss tried to sign Kal Naismith on a free transfer from Luton Town, according to Teesside Live, but the board blocked the deal. It’s claimed the board were not willing to offer a multi-year contract to an older player, with Naismith 30 years of age, and Bristol City got the deal done instead. (TeessideLive)

BLACK CATS WANT STRIKER

Sunderland are said to be looking for a striker to ease their issues up top. The Black Cats have struggled with injuries at the top end of the field, and Sky Sports presenter Tom White has claimed Sunderland are now pushing to sign a frontman. White didn’t say who, but he did mention it would be a free agent. (Tom White - Roker Report)

BURNLEY’S SAKALA EFFORTS

Burnley were willing to pay big to land Rangers star Fashion Sakala during the summer. According to The Athletic, the Clarets were aware to pay £2-4million to land Sakala, but they came up short. Rangers were not willing to do a deal, deciding to keep Sakala ahead of their return to the Champions League. (The Athletic)

BERGE EXIT LINKS

Serie A giants AC Milan are said to be interested in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge. The Blades look to have a battle on their hands to keep Berge this winter, and SportsCafe say Milan are now joining the race. Though, Milan’s move will depend on whether they can get rid of former Chelsea star Tiémoué Bakayoko, according to reports. (SportsCafe)

