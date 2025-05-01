Pierce Charles has leapfrogged James Beadle in the Sheffield Wednesday pecking order. | George Wood/Getty Images

The latest injury news, manager quotes and play-off permutations ahead of Middlesbrough’s visit to Championship rivals Coventry City.

Middlesbrough head into the final day of a long and challenging season with their Championship play-off hopes hanging by a thread.

Last weekend’s goalless home draw with Norwich City has left Michael Carrick’s side two points and three places adrift of the top six. Boro will travel to face a Coventry City side that are currently occupying the final play-off place ahead of the final 90 minutes of the season and a home win would take the Sky Blues a step closer to ending their long absence from the Premier League.

Sunderland and Sheffield United have already confirmed their play-off places and Bristol City know they’ll secure the third of the four spots if they claim a home win against Preston North End on Saturday lunchtime. Millwall remain in the mix as they prepare to visit title contenders Burnley and Blackburn Rovers also have an opportunity to break into the top six in their trip to a Sheffield United side already planning for the play-offs.

With a nervy final day of the season lying in wait we take a look at all of the information ahead of Middlesbrough’s visit to Coventry City.

What is the latest injury news ahead of Coventry City v Middlesbrough?

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Burnley player Jadon Anthony challenges Neto Borges of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and Burnley FC at Riverside Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Carrick has already confirmed he is assessing the fitness of two players before he finalises his plans for the visit to Coventry. Rav van den Berg missed last weekend’s draw against Norwich after picking up an injury in training and Neto Borges is also a doubt after Carrick revealed the Brazilian is yet to train with the Boro squad despite returning to the matchday squad for the Canaries clash.

Coventry are without the services of a number of players as Ephron Mason-Clark, Victor Torp and Oliver Dovin (injured) will all miss out and full-back Jay Dasilva will serve a ban. Frank Lampard will await news on the fitness of Joel Latibeaudiere, Bobby Thomas and Milan van Ewijk ahead of the game.

What has Michael Carrick said about Middlesbrough’s play-off chances?

Speaking after last weekend’s draw with Norwich, the Boro boss said: “We just couldn’t quite find that bit of spark or moment really. I can’t fault the boys for their effort – they’re out on their feet there at the end trying. We just couldn’t quite find that goal we needed. We just needed one to drop for us or to find that one moment of quality to create something and put a chance away. When we needed it most, we just couldn’t quite find it. We’ll be lifted for the final day, don’t worry about that. It’s natural to feel disappointed but there’s still a lot at stake. The season isn’t done by any stretch.”

How can Middlesbrough qualify for the Championship play-offs?

The likes of Middlesbrough, Coventry and Bristol City are all competing for a place in the Championship play-off places. (Getty Images/ Photojoiner) | (Getty Images/ Photojoiner)

Quite simply, Boro must claim all three points at Coventry to give themselves a chance of gatecrashing the top six in the final 90 minutes of the season. Anything less than a win in the Midlands would leave Carrick’s men facing another season in the second tier. However, even a win over the Sky Blues will not be enough if two of Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City claim wins in their final games of the campaign.