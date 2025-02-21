A former Middlesbrough star has given his verdict on the sale of top goalscorer Emmanuel Latte-Lath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Middlesbrough favourite Bolo Zenden believes his old club are facing a sizeable challenge as they look to replace top goalscorer Emmanuel Latte-Lath.

The two-times capped Ivory Coast international brought an end to his 18-month stay at the Riverside Stadium when he agreed a reported club record move to MLS club Atlanta United during the January transfer window. The prolific frontman had already proven his worth during his time at Boro after scoring 18 goals in 36 appearances during his first season with Michael Carrick’s side before finding the net on 11 occasions in 31 games during the first half of the current campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After weeks of speculation suggesting a move Stateside was on the cards, Latte-Lath’s £20m move to Atlanta was confirmed earlier this month amid concerns from Boro supporters over how quickly a replacement could be found.

Speaking at the time, Carrick said: “I totally get [supporter concern]. That’s the intrigue for supporters around any transfer window and the interest in what could happen and what could be possible. The football side of it, in any transfer window things can happen. All we can do is be prepared for anything and try and be ahead of the game for whatever scenario could be thrown at us. We have a clear idea of what we’re trying to do to benefit ourselves as much as possible.

“Within any transfer window, we always try to have an idea of the balance of the squad, what it looks like, where we’re strong and where we maybe a little bit light and also, what might happen that’s out of our control. There are various things that you need to prepare for.”

A loan move for Kelechi Iheanacho was confirmed after the Nigeria international experienced an underwhelming spell with La Liga club Sevilla - but the former Leicester City forward has failed to find the net in recent defeats against Championship rivals Sheffield United and Watford. Assessing his old club’s difficulty in replacing their top goalscorer, former Boro winger Zenden, who made over 75 appearances during loan and permanent spells on Teesside, has admitted it was always going to be a tough test to find a replacement for Latte-Lath and to help them settle into Carrick’s style of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to casinoscout.nl, former Boro favourite Zenden said: “The problem is when you do well, you lose your players. So, for a manager it's not easy. In general, what you bring in is not as good as what you've sold. In general, you still have to develop them again and get them used to the way of playing. It's not easy to get them replaced like for like.”

Your next Middlesbrough read: Middlesbrough favourite delivers verdict on Michael Carrick future plus Boro & Sunderland promotion prediction