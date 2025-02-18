It has already been a season of contrasting emotions for Middlesbrough supporters as Michael Carrick’s men have struggled to maintain their promotion push.

Earlier in the campaign, Boro looked set to claim a play-off place at the very least after claiming impressive wins over the likes of Oxford United, Queens Park Rangers and Hull City. However, a run of just one win in their last seven games has led to a slide down the table and Boro will hope to bounce back from last weekend’s home loss against Watford when they face an away day double header against Bristol City and Stoke City over the next week.

The defeat against Watford saw over 24,000 supporters make their way to the Riverside Stadium as a goal from former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko gave the Hornets all three points that helped them leapfrog Carrick’s men in the table. Despite their poor form, Boro fans have continued to back their side and the average attendance at the Riverside Stadium compares favourably to a number of their rivals across the second tier. Photos by Chris Fryatt.

Oxford United - 11,325 Luton Town - 11,456 Millwall - 15,234 Swansea City - 15,324 Queens Park Rangers - 15,448 Plymouth Argyle - 16,410 Blackburn Rovers - 16,675 Preston North End - 16,698 Cardiff City - 19,232 Watford - 19,418 Burnley - 19,729 Portsmouth - 20,206 Hull City - 21,259 Bristol City - 21,843 Stoke City - 22,764 West Bromwich Albion - 24,883 Middlesbrough - 25,386 Sheffield Wednesday - 25,991 Norwich City - 26,316 Coventry City - 27,076 Sheffield United - 28,047 Derby County - 28,890 Leeds United - 36,217 Sunderland - 40,112

