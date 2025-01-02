Middlesbrough boss reacts after Boro midfielder spotted in away end at Hull City

Getty Images

The latest Middlesbrough FC news.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Carrick has reacted to his side’s late winner at Hull City in a major boost to their promotion hopes.

In a dramatic New Year’s Day win, in the third minute of four added on, Delano Burgzorg burst down the left and a low cross was turned in by fellow substitute Alex Gilbert as Middlesbrough ended New Year’s Day fifth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the win, Carrick said: “That one felt like a really big win for us. We’ve got to feed off it, we’ve got to use it as a springboard. That doesn’t necessarily mean everything is going to be rosy after this but it gives us a great feeling. It gives the lads a little bit more confidence and a little bit more belief.

“We’ve got to enjoy it. That’s why you’re involved in the game, for moments like this. You’ve certainly got to move on quickly but it doesn’t stop you from enjoying those last-minute winners.”

Meanwhile, club captain Jonny Howson was once again unavailable because of a calf injury but the 36-year-old midfielder was given the green light by Carrick to be in Middlesbrough’s away end at the MKM Stadium.

“It was nice to see him,” Carrick added. “We had a conversation the other day and I was all for it. I’ve done it myself with my children and I said ‘you’ve got to do it, you’ll enjoy it’. I hope he didn’t leave early!”