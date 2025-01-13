Getty Images

The latest Middlesbrough January transfer news.

Michael Carrick has provided an update on Middlesbrough’s transfer plans following the exit of Isaiah Jones to Luton Town.

Jones’ move to Championship rivals Luton was confirmed on Friday night and widespread reports suggest it was for a deal worth £5m for the right winger. And now Boro boss Carrick has provided an update on the club’s January plans with the window approaching the half-way stage this week.

Carrick said: “I think there’s a balance to that. There’s other ways we can deal with it – it doesn’t necessarily mean one in, one out. There’s different options we have, and that’s something we’ll need to look at. It depends who’s available and how they’re available. We’ve obviously got ideas of how we want to approach that, but at this stage, we are where we are, and we’ll see what happens next.”

He added: “Of course, we’re looking, although I think what happens is what’s going to happen. We’re not going to do something for the sake of it, that’s for sure. We’re not going to sign someone just for numbers. It’s something we’re looking at though, and we’ll see what opportunities come our way.”

A Boro statement on Friday read: “Isaiah Jones has signed for Luton Town in a permanent transfer. The 25-year-old joins the Hatters for an undisclosed fee. Izzy clocked up 149 appearances and scored 13 goals for the club after joining from Tooting & Mitcham in 2019.”

Carrick, speaking after the FA Cup third round defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon at the Riverside, reflected on Jones’ exit. He told reporters: “It was a natural one in the end, for us as a club, in terms of what we see next, and for Izzy, in terms of wanting to play a little bit more than he has done.

“He’s moving back down south – I don’t want to speak for him and his reasons, but there’s a bigger picture than just one reason. As a club, we just felt it was the right time, and the natural time, to move on.”