Middlesbrough boss reveals update on Liverpool loanee amid transfer links

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick remains hopeful Liverpool loanee Ben Doak will remain at the Riverside for the rest of the season despite ongoing transfer speculation.

The talented winger is in demand with several clubs monitoring his progress this season. Top flight duo Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town both made permanent bids for Doak last week but they were rejected by Liverpool. The 19-year-old winger has made more than 20 appearances to date during his loan stint.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Carrick said: “He's absolutely fine, no problem, no difference. He just gets on with his work as he has from day one. It suits him here. It's a good place to be, he's enjoying his football, he's learning, developing, having a great experience.

"I've got nothing but positive things to say about Ben."

Carrick added: “There's no denying some of it is out of our hands but I'm really calm and content. Hopefully it plays out and we're all happy and we still have Ben. We're in a good place and it's a good place for him."

A number of clubs have been linked including Brentford and Fulham. Middlesbrough host Blackburn Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup at the Riverside on Saturday lunchtime.