Middlesbrough defender Ryan Shotton provides an injury update and explains his recovery process

Middlesbrough defender Ryan Shotton hopes to return in the next few weeks after suffering a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

The 30-year-old has been Boro's regular right-back this campaign, but hasn't played since the victory over Sheffield Wednesday on October 19.

Shotton has missed the side's last three league games against Rotherham, Derby and Stoke, with Paddy McNair and Dael Fry deputising at full-back.

The severity of the problem wasn't clear, but Shotton took to social media to provide an update.

The defender tweeted: "Forgive me for not keeping you all updated with my injury, I have just wanted to get on with and keep my head down.

"I have a partial tear on my ACL, which is a ligament in my knee."

"We are at stage 3 of 5 this week. The medical team at Boro have been and are incredible, so it's just trusting what we are doing is going to bring me back stronger.

"Timeline is a tricky one so unfortunately I can't give you a length of time I'm going to be out, but I can tell you we are currently working on a five-week programme."

Boro sit fourth in the Championship following Saturday's goalless draw at Stoke.

Tony Pulis' side face Wigan at the Riverside this weekend, before next week's international break.

The Teessiders then face Brentford on November 24 before a trip to Preston three days later.