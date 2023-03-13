Middlesbrough’s season looks to be getting better and better following their convincing 3-1 win over Swansea City at the weekend. With Sheffield United losing three of their previous five matches, Michael Carrick’s side now only sit four points outside of the top two.

Boro will be confident of claiming a victory over Stoke City on home soil tomorrow night, while they will be relying on local rivals Sunderland to cause an upset against the Blades on Wednesday. The Black Cats recently recovered from some poor form with a shock win over Norwich City at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest transfer headlines ahead of tomorrow’s game...

League One club ‘chasing’ Boro flop

Morecambe are one of a number of clubs chasing a deal for former Middlesbrough man Caolan Boyd-Munce, with St. Mirren also considering a move for the free agent.

Boyd-Munce joined Boro from Birmingham City in January 2022 but managed only three senior appearances for the club before he was released last month after failing to make a breakthrough. The midfielder has been unemployed since, however the Daily Record have reported that he is currently training with St. Mirren. Boyd-Munce is said to have a ‘number of options’ in England - including Morecambe, who will have a tough task on their hands if he is already spending time in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At only 23, Boyd-Munce still has plenty of time to turn his career around after a disappointing spell in the Championship. League One could prove to be his level if he joins Morecambe, however their current position in the relegation zone may put him off the switch.

Sunderland ‘could re-sign’ Man Utd starlet

Sunderland are reportedly eager to snap up Joe Hugill on loan this summer, according to The Sun. Manchester United are open to allowing him to leave temporarily next season to offer him some first team experience away from the club.

Born in Durham, Hugill spent time with both Newcastle United and Sunderland’s academies before joining the Red Devils. The striker was extremely highly-rated for his age group, with United fending off competition from both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Hugill has since impressed as he has made his way up through the youth ranks, netting nine goals in nine appearances in the league for the U21s this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Hugill still waiting to make his senior debut, he recently joined Altrincham on loan for the rest of the season before United look to work him further up the pyramid next term. There are likely to be a number of clubs interested in signing the 19-year-old, though the Black Cats may be in pole position given he is from the area.

Terriers ‘under transfer embargo’

Huddersfield Town have reportedly been placed under a transfer embargo, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon. If correct, the Terriers will have joined Burnley, Sheffield United and Reading who are all in the same situation.

Nixon claims that Town and Burnley’s embargoes will be lifted as soon as their accounts are submitted. Neither club met the deadline of March 1 to submit their accounts, while Reading and United have embargoes for seperate reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad