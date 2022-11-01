Middlesbrough return to the action this evening away at Hull City. Michael Carrick’s side will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Preston North End last time out.

They are only above the relegation zone on goal difference. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club and from the rest of the Championship...

Middlesbrough

West Ham are the latest club to be linked with Middlesbrough right wing-back Isaiah Jones. Journalist Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport: “It would be a nice addition. Palace and West Ham have been following Isaiah Jones most closely. He hasn’t been quite at his best recently.”

Carrick is confident that he can tighten up Boro’s defence. Leaking goals has been an issue so far this term and the ex-Manchester United man is looking to sort things out in that department. He has said, as per Teeside Live: “Everyone needs to concentrate, but actually, what does that mean and how do you do it best? A lot of it can be down to getting tired. It’s something, again, that we will work on. We obviously assess what’s happened over the course of the season, but I’m more worried about what we’re going to do in the next game, next week and the week after, and that’s what we’re striving to do.”

Championship news

Sheffield United are reportedly keen on AZ Alkmaar midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Blades are monitoring the 24-year-old’s progress in the Eredivisie.

Norwich City winger Milot Rashica is apparently wanted permanently by Galatasaray. He is currently on loan with the Super Lig giants and reports in Turkey (via the Pink Un) suggest they want to land him on a long-term basis.