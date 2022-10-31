New Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick saw his side beaten 2-1 away at Preston North End over the weekend. He will be hoping to bounce back away at Hull City on Tuesday evening.

Boro are currently 21st in the league. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club and from the rest of the Championship...

Middlesbrough

Isaiah Jones has been linked with a potential departure recently, with Crystal Palace mentioned as a suitor. The right wing-back has been a key player over the past couple of season and is under contract until 2025.

According to journalist Dean Jones, he won’t be sold in January. He has told CaughtOffside: “From what I’m told, especially on the back of Michael Carrick coming into Boro, they will not be selling him this season. At the end of the season, that might change, and Palace might have a chance, but for the time being, I don’t think he’s going anywhere.”

Carrick was disappointed to lose his first game but insists it is not all doom and gloom for his newly inherited team. He told Teeside Live: “We need to keep getting better, and obviously results matter. We can’t keep talking about the performance because, ultimately, results matter. I’m certainly not getting carried away with taking certain positives from the game. We’ll keep doing that, but we need to keep getting better and getting results as well.”

Hull Live have reported that Andy Dawson will remain in charge of Hull for the visit of Boro. Liam Rosenior is poised to take over at the MKM Stadium later this week.

Other news

Football Insider have reported that Manchester United are keen on Norwich City right-back Max Aarons. The 22-year-old’s contract at Carrow Road expires in 2024.