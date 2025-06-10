Middlesbrough set three-man manager shortlist as Liverpool legend ruled out

The latest news from Middlesbrough as the Championship club consider former Leicester City and Luton Town managers to take charge at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough have reportedly moved a step closer to appointing a new manager after identifying a shortlist of three possible candidates to succeed former boss Michael Carrick.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder saw his time as Boro boss brought to an end last week after he failed to give the club into the Championship play-offs following a poor run of form during the final weeks of the Championship season. After winning just one of their last five games, Carrick’s men went into their final day visit to Coventry City would keep alive their hopes of securing a top six spot - but a low-key 2-0 defeat at the CBS Arena meant Boro had to settle for a tenth place finish.

Speculation over who would succeed Carrick has dominated the headlines over the last week with managers from across Europe linked with the role at the Riverside Stadium. The Northern Echo have now reported three potential candidates have been ruled out of the race with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, former Boro midfielder Gary O’Neil and Queens Park Rangers head coach Marti Cifuentes no longer in contention.

The report claims Boro have been ‘inundated’ with interest and have spoken to several candidates over the last week - but their focus is now on three potential potential successors to Carrick as they prepare to hold final interviews over the coming days.

Former Leicester City and Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has been one of the frontrunners to take charge at the Riverside Stadium since Carrick’s departure was confirmed and he remains on the reported three-man shortlist. He is joined by current Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl, who has impressed in challenging circumstances with the Owls amid a host of off-field issues at Hillsborough. Former Luton Town manager Rob Edwards is also said to be amongst ‘the leading options’ as he looks to return to work for the first time since he left his role at Kenilworth Road earlier this year. Boro could face competition for the latter of the trio as he is said to be amongst the contenders to replace Liam Manning at Bristol City after he accepted an offer to take charge of Championship rivals Norwich City.

A appointment is expected to be made by the end of the week or at the start of next week to enable to new man to settle into his role on Teesside before his squad will return for pre-season training later this month.