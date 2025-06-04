Getty Images

Michael Carrick has left his role as manager of Championship club Middlesbrough - and thoughts have already turned towards his successor.

Middlesbrough confirmed they had parted company with head coach Michael Carrick and assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick in a short statement on Wednesday.

The former England midfielder started his managerial career on Teesside in October 2022 after overseeing an interim spell in charge of Premier League giants Manchester United during the previous season. Carrick guided Boro into the play-offs at the end of his first campaign but a semi-final defeat against Coventry City ended any thoughts of a spectacular first year in charge. Carrick continued to impress as his side reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals during his second season before they suffered a 6-2 aggregate defeat to Chelsea. What would become his final season in charge ended in disappointment as Boro missed out on a place in the Championship play-offs and that has led to his eventual departure from the club.

A club statement released on the Boro website read: “Middlesbrough Football Club has today parted company with head coach Michael Carrick. Michael's assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also departed the club. We'd like to thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment. We wish them all the very best for the future. The club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Several managers have already been linked with the role at the Riverside Stadium as Boro look to prepare for the new Championship season - but who could be named as successor to the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder?

Nine possible candidates to become new Middlesbrough manager

Leicester City sacked manager Steve Cooper last week | GettyImages

Steve Cooper

The former Nottingham Forest and Leicester City manager is said to be the early frontrunner to succeed Carrick as he looks to return to the dugout for the first time since he left the Foxes in November last year. Cooper has experience of the Championship and guided Forest into the Premier League with a play-off final win in Huddersfield Town in May 2022 and was England Under-17s head coach when a Three Lions side containing the likes of Angel Gomes, Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho to a World Cup win in 2017.

Gary O’Neil

O’Neil is well-known to Boro fans after making over a century of appearances for the club during a four-year spell at the Riverside Stadium. After departing to join West Ham United, O’Neil’s playing career came to an end following spells with QPR, Norwich City, Bristol City and Bolton Wanderers before he embarked on a managerial career with Bournemouth in 2022. The former Boro midfielder has been out of work since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in December last year.

Steven Gerrard

The Liverpool legend kickstarted his coaching career within the Reds academy setup after bringing down the curtain on his playing career with MLS side LA Galaxy. Gerrard landed his first managerial role with Scottish giants Rangers in 2018 and guided them to a Premiership title win three years later before departing for Aston Villa just months later. An 18-month spell in charge at Villa Park came to an end in October 2022 and Gerrard’s most recent managerial role came with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq - although he has been out of work since January after departing by mutual consent.

Sean Dyche

Boro could do a lot worse than targeting Dyche if promotion into the Premier League is their aim. The former Watford defender can list two promotion wins on his list of managerial achievements after leading Burnley into the top flight with a Championship title win in 2016 that came three years after landing a place in the top flight with a runners-up finish. Dyche is out of work and is believed to be keen to return to the dugout following his departure from Everton earlier this year.

Rob Edwards

Edwards oversaw one of the most remarkable promotion stories in recent seasons when he guided Luton Town into the Premier League after they saw off Sunderland and Coventry City in the 2023 Championship play-offs. However, the former Wales international was unable to keep the Hatters in the top flight and left his position at Kenilworth Road in January with his side on their way to successive relegations.

Danny Rohl

The current Sheffield Wednesday manager appears to be linked with any managerial vacancy that arises and it would be no surprise to see the Owls boss under consideration to succeed Carrick. After taking charge at Hillsborough in October 2023, the former Bayern Munich and Southampton coach held the Owls to safety in the Championship before securing a mid-table finish in his first full season. Some off-field uncertainty means there may be an opportunity to prise the German away from the Owls this summer.

Nigel Pearson

A former Middlesbrough captain, Pearson made over a century of appearances for the club during a four-year spell on Teesside in the 1990s. Pearson can boast vast managerial experience after spending time in charge of the likes of Leicester City, Hull City and Bristol City during a 24-year career in the dugout - but has been out of work since leaving the latter of that trio in October last year.

Ruben Selles

The Spanish coach is out of work after surprisingly leaving his role at Hull City last month following a successful battle against relegation from the Championship. Selles was named as caretaker manager at Southampton in November 2022 before landing the role on a permanent basis months later. He departed from St Marys Stadium at the end of the 2022/23 season but returned to work with an 18-month reign at crisis club Reading before moving on to Hull for the second half of last season.

Dave Challinor

A genuine Hartlepool United favourite, Challinor will always been highly regarded by supporters after he oversaw a successful push for promotion back into League Two in 2021. The former Tranmere Rovers defender was in the dugout on a day Pools fans will remember for years to come as their side claimed a National League play-off final win against Torquay United and returned to the EFL. However, Challinor would move on within months and Pools’ loss has been Stockport County’s gain as he has guided the Hatters from the National League into League One during his time in charge.

