Jonny Howson missed Middlesbrough's defeat to Rotherham United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick welcomed back a trio of players from injury for the trip to the New York Stadium but was also hit by two fresh injury concerns as Ryan Giles was not included in the squad before Howson struggled out of the warm-up.

Boro were beaten 1-0 by the Millers and also had defender Anfernee Dijksteel sent off with Carrick admitting it’s a challenging period for his side ahead of their play-off campaign.

"We’ll have to wait and see on Jonny. It’s one of them spells at the moment, from nowhere we have one or two feeling little things and picking up injuries which is a blow and obviously Anf getting sent off,” said Carrick.

"It is what it is. We’ll deal with it. It’s a blow for us but we’ll have to move on.”

Carrick added on the returns of Tommy Smith, Paddy McNair and Riley McGree: "That was the plan over the last week or two, to get the boys back fit and get back playing as quickly as we could.

“It gives an opportunity for the boys to play some football so in that respect everyone has played, you could almost say too much because we’ve had a lot of injuries.

"But we’ll look at that and we’ll work hard to have the boys fit and it’s nice to have them three back fit and we’ll see what’s available for the next game.”

That next game comes against Coventry City in what could be a play-off semi-final dress rehearsal depending on how things play out on the final day of the Championship season.

The Sky Blues visit the Riverside knowing a point will be enough to ensure their spot in the play-offs with a win meaning they will return to the Riverside in the semi-final.

