Middlesbrough news: Burton cup date confirmed as Boro and Sheffield United transfer target speaks out

Middlesbrough continue to occupy a Championship play-off spot - but manager Tony Pulis could be forgiven for having one eye on the January window.

The Boro boss continues to search for a striker after his side's woes in front of goal this season and was linked with a move for Portsmouth attacker Ronan Curtis last week.

But the Pompey star has today delivered an interview where he reaffirmed his commitment to the Fratton Park outfit - which seemingly rules out a switch to Boro or one a number of clubs thought to be tracking him.

Teamtalk suggested that Leicester, Sheffield United, Leeds, Derby and Brighton were among the clubs tracking Curtis, but his focus remains on Portsmouth for the time being.

READ: Ronan Curtis' full comments on transfer speculation

Meanwhile, Boro have confirmed that their Carabao Cup quarter final clash with Burton will take place on Tuesday, December 18.

League One side Burton beat Nottingham Forest in the last round and will now battle it out with Tony Pulis' men for a place in the last four.

The Brewers will make the visit to the Riverside in the midst of the hectic festive period in a 7:45pm kick-off.

MORE: Ryan Shotton provides injury update and timescale for his return

Middlesbrough added that ticket information would be revealed in due course.

Elsewhere, stopper Darren Randolph has been handed a place in provisional Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming internationals.

Randolph has been in impressive form this season, keeping ten clean sheets, and will now home to make the final squad for his country as they prepare for games against Northern Ireland and Denmark - where he could come up against teammate Martin Braithwaite.