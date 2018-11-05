Middlesbrough news: Everton midfielder linked with permanent move, Martin Brathwaite called-up by Denmark plus FA looking at James McClean incident

Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite has been called-up for Denmark's upcoming Uefa Nations League fixtures later this month.

Braithwaite, 27, has been a regular for Age Hareide's side in recent months, after featuring at the 2018 World Cup.

The Danes will face Wales on November 16 before hosting the Republic of Ireland three days later.

Braithwaite could come up against Boro team-mate Darren Randolph when Denmark face The Green Army.

Another player who will be hoping for an intentional call-up is Bosnian midfielder Mo Besic, who has been linked with a permanent move to the Riverside.

According to the Mirror on Sunday, Boro are keen to tie-down the midfielder, 26, who signed for the Teessiders on loan from Everton in the summer.

Besic has started eight times for Boro in the Championship this campaign and become a popular figure at the Riverside.

The Bosnian made over 50 appearances for Everton but hasn't played for the Toffees since September 2017.

Finally, the FA has confirmed it is looking into an incident involving Stoke midfielder James McClean following Boro's goalless draw at the bet365 Stadium.

As he has done in previous years, McClean chose not to wear a poppy after coming on as a second-half substitute.

The Republic of Ireland international has publicly stated the reasoning behind his decision but was still booed by sections of the home crowd at the weekend.

McClean then appeared to argue with visiting supporters and posted an emotional response on Instagram after the game, slamming fans as "uneducated cavemen".