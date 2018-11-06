Middlesbrough, Leeds and Derby dealt major blow in £100,000 attacker chase

Middlesbrough and Leeds have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of Portsmouth attacker Ronan Curtis.

Teamtalk claimed that the Irishman, who only joined Pompey from Derry City in the summer, was being watched by as many as 30 clubs - including Premier League duo Leicester City and Brighton.

Such links came after the Republic of Ireland youth international enjoyed a dazzling start to life on the south coast, netting six goals during his brief spell at Fratton Park while catching the eye with a string of dynamic performances out wide.

His move - which came for a fee believed to be £100,000 - has proved a snip for Portsmouth, but they don't seem keen on a return on their investment just yet.

Middlesbrough, Leeds and Derby County were all claimed to be keen on a move for Curtis and even sent scouts to watch him - but they have now been dealt a blow in their suggested transfer chase.

In an interview with the i, Curtis brushed off the transfer speculation and claimed that he does not wish to leave Fratton Park before branding himself a 'Pompey lad'.

And while the 22-year-old confirmed his long-term ambitions are to play in the higher levels of English football, he hopes to get there with Portsmouth rather than seal a move elsewhere.

"There are massive clubs out there but I’ve only just got here, I’ve only been here four months.

"I’m a Pompey lad, I love this club and the backroom staff and everyone have just been so kind to me, so lovely and welcoming.

"I’m not ready to go nowhere yet, so all that there is just rumours really. I’m proud to be here.

"We all want to get back to that level (the Championship), that’s what I want to do anyway and what I want to achieve while I’m here. "

Hopefully I can help get us up the table again, get back into the Championship and, you never know, one day back into the Premier League."