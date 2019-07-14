Middlesbrough step-up striker search as Cardiff City, Celtic and Bristol City eye Britt Assombalonga
Britt Assombalonga looks to be edging towards the exit door at Middlesbrough – according to reports.
The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move this summer as Boro look to cut their cloth after spending big in previous years.
And Assombalonga – who joined the Teessiders in a £15million deal from Nottingham Forest – is reportedly attracting a host of interest from clubs.
Football Insider claim that Championship rivals Bristol City and Cardiff City have both identified the Congolese frontman as an ideal target as they look to bolster their attacking options.
But the report suggests that it’s Celtic who are moving ahead in the race for Assombalonga, with sources claiming they have the striker ‘firmly in their sights’ with manager Neil Lennon having made securing a striker a top priority.
Should the former Peterborough man depart this summer, Jonathan Woodgate would no doubt be looking to strengthen his forward line – with limited options available at the club.
And France Football claim that Boro have now stepped-up their pursuit of a striker, with Caen striker Enzo Crivelli a top target.
Crivelli is expected to move this summer following his club’s relegation to Ligue 2, and the report suggests that Woodgate has already contacted the club about a potential deal.
Neil Warnock’s Cardiff are also thought to be eyeing the 24-year-old, but it is understood that Middlesbrough are the only English club to entered dialogue with Caen.