Former target of Middlesbrough is set to become available once more in summer transfer window

Middlesbrough will look ahead to the summer transfer season as a time of regrouping and hope. Their 2021/22 Championship season ended with a seventh place finish - just missing out on play offs for promotion.

However, it’s been a season of positives for the Northern side, making it to the FA Cup quarter finals and accumilating 20 wins and 10 draws in league.

Boro star Marcus Tavernier has also had a season to remember as he was able to quell doubters fears regarding his future.

For seasons, Tavernier has divided opinion on his usefullness with many recognising his talent but struggling to see him using it to the best of his ability.

However, since Chris Wilder’s arrival, Tavernier switched positions and has been a key part of Boro’s success this year.

With the summer transfer season coming up, Wilder will hope to solidify his team’s 2021/22 success and strengthen his squad ahead of next year.

Take a look at the latest news from the Championship, including Middlesbrough, and their second-tier rivals.

1. Ecuadorian Winger will not join the Premier League Reports had recently come in suggesting that Gonzalo Plata would be joining Fulham. However, Marco Silva has since spoken out claiming this was never a request he asked for and the Portuguese newspaper A Bola adds that Fulham do not see the Sporting winger ‘as a player who could feature’. (Sport Witness) Photo Sales

2. Fulham make £17m loss as midfielder leaves The Cameroon International Andre Anguissa is set to stay at Napoli after an impressive season on loan from Fulham. It is thought that Aurelio De Laurentiis will pay around £12.5m for the midfielder. (DailyMail) Photo Sales

3. Blackburn Rovers transfer target could favour Portsmouth switch Rovers have been eyeing up Notts County striker Kyle Wootton, who has scored 21 goals this season, but it would appear that Wootton is more in favour of a transfer to Portsmouth and has been a long-term prospect for Pompey boss Danny Cowley (The News) Photo Sales

4. Bournemouth's £5m star reflects on career low recovery The Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore has had a challenging pathway in his career, which have included multiple spells in non-league sides and a six month stint in Norway. As he reflects on his journey, Moore said: “I’ll be honest. I always had a deep lying (feeling), something was burning inside me, saying that I was always going to make it.” (Daily Echo) Photo Sales