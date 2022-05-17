Middlesbrough look to Jamie Vardy’s former teammate ahead of summer transfer window

Middlesbrough just missed out on reaching the Championship playoffs for promotion into the Premier League as they ended their 2021/22 season in seventh place.

Despite a strong season with 20 wins and 10 draws, Middlesbrough’s end to 2021/22 was not the joyful end they would have wanted.

Boro lost 4-1 to Preston North End, a match which included an own goal, red card and penalty against the Northern side.

Their season, however, did not go unrecognised by the EFL as Middlesbrough have recently been given a gold award for the EFL’s Family Excellence Scheme - a scheme to help drive continuous improvement and best practice in family engagement.

While many clubs have received a ‘Family Excellence’ status, Boro are just one of 12 to have received the highest possible acolade of the scheme.

As Boro prepare for a busy transfer season, take a look at the latest transfer stories from the Championship, including Middlesbrough and a number of their second tier rivals.

1. Peterborough set to lose Premier League loan man Bali Mumba has spent the second half of this season with Peterborough after struggling for game time with soon-to-be relegated Norwich City. However, he has since spoken of his ‘learning curve’ with Peterborough and is hopeful that this will send him straight into the Canaries first-team in the 2022/23 season (Norfolk Live, Norwich City Website) Photo Sales

2. Rotherham keen on former Preston North End star Preston recently announced that Tom Barkhuizen’s contract would not be renewed going into next season. Rotherham are now keen to keep the winger in the Championship with Derby County and Bolton Wanderers showing interest in League One. (The Sun) Photo Sales

3. Birmingham City left-back seeks fresh challenge The Danish defender Kristian Pedersen has turned down an offer that would keep him at Birmingham City and will leave St Andrews at the end of this season as a free agent. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. Pompey put everything on the line for Blackburn defender Portsmouth are ready to spend around £500,000 on 22-year-old Hayden Carter who has made 22 consecutive appearances at Fratton Park following a January loan move. Carter still has two years left on his Rovers contract. (Lancashire Telegraph) Photo Sales