Middlesbrough winger and ex-Leeds United target Rajiv van La Parra posts cryptic message on social media after Brentford defeat

Middlesbrough winger Rajiv van La Parra took Instagram last night, after not featuring in the matchday squad to face Brenford at the Riverside.

The 27-year-old has made just five appearances for Boro since his loan move from Huddersfield last month, starting just one in the FA Cup win over Peterborough on January 5.

It was thought the Dutchman, who helped the Terriers win promotion to the top-flight in 2017, would add pace and power to Boro's promotion-chasing squad, with manager Tony Pulis making it clear his side was short in wide areas.

Yet van La Parra wasn't even included on the substitutes bench as Boro lost 2-1 to the Bees on Saturday afternoon, after conceding two goals in four second-half minutes.

After the game van La Parra posted this message on Instagram: "Don’t try to understand everything, Sometimes its not meant to be understood." with a picture stepping off Middlesbrough's team bus.

Van La Parra told Dutch website ELF Voetbal last month that he turned down an offer from Leeds United as "Middlesbrough’s (interest) was more concrete."

"I immediately got a good feeling. I also wanted to stay in England," he added.

"I did not hear anything from the Premier League, but I actually like to fight for the prizes again. "

When asked why van La Parra hadn't been starting games back in February, Pulis said: “I still don’t think he’s found his feet and that takes time."

“For some people it takes them a lot longer.

“It’s not just about playing a game of football it’s about getting your life in order and everything else and this is what happens with the lads.”

Van La Parra made 40 league appearances for Huddersfield during their promotion-winning season in 2016/17 and started all three games in the play-offs.

He's also played for Wolves and Brighton after moving to England in 2014.