The new Championship season is nearly upon us.

Middlesbrough kick-start the 2022/23 campaign at home to West Bromwich Albion next weekend.

Boro are preparing for their first full season under Chris Wilder and have been busy over recent weeks bolstering their squad.

They have delved into the transfer market to sign centre-back Darragh Lenihan after his departure from Blackburn Rovers, goalkpeeing pair Liam Roberts and Zack Steffen and highly-rated left wing-back Ryan Giles on a loan deal from Premier League club Wolves.

Middlesbrough finished 7th in the Championship table last term and will be looking to mount another push for the play-offs next time around.

There is no doubt that they have quality in their ranks with the likes of Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones and Riley McGree and it will be interesting to see how they get on.

How does their squad value on Championship fantasy football compare to their league rivals? We take a look, courtesy of Gaffr:

1. Norwich Overall squad value: £178.5m, Number of players: 27, Average player value: £6.6m, Most valuable player: Teemu Pukki (£11.5m) Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

2. Watford Overall squad value: £165m, Number of players: 25, Average player value: £6.6m, Most valuable player: Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr (£11m) Photo: Luke Walker Photo Sales

3. Luton Overall squad value: £160.5m, Number of players: 29, Average player value: £5.5m, Most valuable player: Elijah Adebayo (£7.5m) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Sheffield United Overall squad value: £155.5m, Number of players: 25, Average player value: £6.2m, Most valuable player: Billy Sharp (£8.5m) Photo: Sheffield united Photo Sales