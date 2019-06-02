Next Middlesbrough manager: Odds take another turn as new name joins bookmakers' front runners

Middlesbrough's search for a new manager has reached a third week, and odds are continuing to fluctuate in the market to find Tony Pulis' successor.

A week ago former Fulham and Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic appeared to be in pole position to take over the Riverside hot seat, after it emerged the Serb had been interviewed for the role.

But while Jokanovic still remains a serious candidate, his odds have drifted slightly in the last few days, with bookmakers SkyBet now pricing the two-time Championship promotion winner at 5/2 to take the role.

Jonathan Woodgate, who joined Boro's backroom staff in 2017 and was first-team coach under the previous regime, has been in the mix ever since Pulis' departure was confirmed on May 17.

And the former Boro defender is now the slight favourite once again, priced at 6/4 to step up to the senior manager's role.

Second in the betting comes Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel, whose odds have tumbled to 2/1 over the weekend.

It comes after a couple of reports claimed Boro are keen on making Stendel, who has one year left on his contract at Oakwell, their manager for next season.

Yet, according to the Teesside Gazette, Boro haven't made an approach to Barnsley, or any other club, to speak to their manager, suggesting the Teessides may be looking for managers who are out of work.

Stendel,45, took his first managerial job in England last summer when he joined the Tykes in League One, following a spell with German side Hannover 96.

The German led the Barnsley to automatic promotion in his first season, finishing second in the third tier with 91 points.

Fourth on the bookies' list to replace Pulis comes Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta at 12/1.

However, it's believed the Spaniard won't leave the Etihad Stadium, where he is operating under the watchful eye of Pep Guardiola.