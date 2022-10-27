Round-up: Middlesbrough eye January signing as Luton Town and Burnley updates emerge

Michael Carrick takes charge of Middlesbrough the first time this weekend. His newly inherited squad are in action away at Preston North End and will be eager to start with a win.

They have struggled so far this season and find themselves down in 21st place. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club and from around the rest of the Championship...

Middlesbrough

Carrick is reportedly in no rush to bring in any more backroom staff members. According to a report by the Northern Echo, Rene Meulensteen and current Leicester City coach Adam Sadler have been considered.

Meulensteen, 58, has also worked at Fulham, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Kerala Blasters and with the Australia national team over recent times. He most notably was Sir Alex Ferguson’s number two at Old Trafford alongside Mike Phelan for a number of years.

Football League World claim Middlesbrough want Shrewsbury Town midfielder Tom Bayliss. Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Reading have also been credited with an interest in the ex-Preston North End and Wigan Athletic man.

Josh Coburn is catching the eye out on loan at Bristol Rovers. He scored for Joey Barton’s side last night in their 1-1 draw away at Sheffield Wednesday. The young striker linked up with the Gas on loan over the summer and has scored three goals in seven games since then.

Other news

Luton Town are reported to be one of the clubs interested in Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor. Football League World have reported that the Hatters are keen on the Monserrat international along with Birmingham City and Millwall.

Burnley striker Joe McGlynn has been loaned out to non-league side Hyde United to get some first-team experience under his belt. The 19-year-old had a stint with National League outfit Oldham Athletic earlier this season.