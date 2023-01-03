The Boro youngster has enjoyed a promising first half of the season in non-league football, establishing himself as a regular for Alun Armstrong’s league leaders, but the Quakers boss confirmed after watching his side seal an impressive 5-2 win on the road against Scarborough Athletic the 21-year-old has returned to the Riverside due to having Football League offers on the table.

And one of those suitors could well be Hartlepool with Keith Curle keen to strengthen his side in the hope of pulling away from the foot of the League Two table in the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curle has been to watch Darlington twice in recent weeks in their 2-2 draw with Kettering Town and the 3-1 FA Trophy success over Spennymoor Town.

Middlesbrough academy defender Daniel Dodds has been recalled from his loan spell with non-league side Darlington. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

And with full-back Jamie Sterry continuing to struggle with injury this season, having been forced off in the recent defeat to Mansfield Town not long after his return from injury, Dodds could fit the bill for Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've lost Doddsy unfortunately,” Armstrong confirmed to the club website.

“It's not through our choice. The kid was loving it, he was really enjoying it, but he's got [Football] League offers. We can't stand in the way when he's not our player. He's got to look after himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been fantastic. I think he'll make a great career for himself. I did try to keep him but the thing is, he can always come back to this level. He’s got to play as high as he can while he can.

“I'm delighted for the kid and delighted we've given him that platform. He's rewarded us with some fantastic performances."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dodds moved to Darlington in September on a short-term loan having agreed a new deal at the Riverside earlier in the summer.

The academy full-back featured as a substitute in Boro’s Carabao Cup defeat to Barnsley having been a regular in the under-21s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad