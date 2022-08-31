Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ndjoli was the Pools hero as his two goals helped Paul Hartley’s side to a first win of the season over Harrogate Town in the opening group game of the Papa Johns Trophy.

Ndjoli was on hand to convert from close range after Jamie Sterry was able to force the ball back across goal beyond goalkeeper Pete Jameson to open the scoring.

And 15 minutes later the 23-year-old, who was making his home debut, again managed to find himself space in the area to coolly head home Mouhamed Niang’s assist to double the lead as Pools held on for their first win of the campaign.

Mikael Ndjoli scored his first goals for Hartlepool United as they earned their first win of the season against Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“As a striker you want to score goals, so it was about being in the right place at the right time,” Ndjoli told The Mail.

“They were just poachers' goals really. But if you get in those positions you’re going to score. You just need to be composed and I was able to do that.

“You never know [whether the ball will come]. It’s just about being in between the posts.

“It could have fallen for anyone. But I was in there. It’s my job to be in there when the ball is in there so, again, I’m just happy to put them away.

Mikael Ndjoli made back-to-back starts for Hartlepool United after being brought off in the defeat with Leyton Orient. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

He added: “It’s a positive start from myself and I’m happy to get the three points for the team as well.

“I can play on the left or the right, it depends what formation the gaffer thinks we’re going to win the game in, but today was upfront and I done what was asked from a striker.”

Ndjoli was making his second appearance for Pools after being handed his debut in the 4-2 defeat at Leyton Orient at the weekend where he was forced off midway through the second half.

The forward has been out of action since his only pre-season appearance for the club, a 1-1 draw with Championship side Sunderland, with a hamstring injury.

But he is hoping his niggling concerns are behind him as he looks to build on his match-winning performance as Pools head back to League Two action at Colchester United this weekend.

“As games go on I will get fitter,” said Ndjoli.

“As I’m on that pitch, and as I’m getting fitter, hopefully I can continue to contribute with goals and assists.

“The lads have obviously worked hard previously but we haven’t got the results. Some fans will say it’s not good enough, we obviously know that, so today was a reaction from ourselves and for the fans as well.

“[But] today is done now and the boys will be back in training on Thursday and we’ve got to get ready for Saturday where, hopefully, we can get the three points again.