Burey scored three goals in five League Two matches on loan from Millwall before suffering a grade three hamstring tear in the 1-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers at the start of September.

The injury saw the 20-year-old return to his parent club but almost two months and 11 games later, plans are being put in place for him to return to train at Hartlepool.

Tyler Burey in action for Pools (photo: Frank Reid)

"We’ve been in touch with Millwall and we’re hoping Tyler can be with us in the next couple of weeks,” Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor said.

"We’ve spoken to them and they said he can be back with us at the start of November.

"He’d still then probably be two, three even four weeks away from potentially playing but certainly by the end of November I’d hope he’s potentially another one we could have back with us. Fingers crossed there’s no setbacks.

"He’s been out on the grass since the second week in October, every other day building up that strength and that resistance and building his top speed in terms of how you load that hamstring.

"Hopefully in the not too distant future he’ll be back with us because the impact he had at the start of the season was fantastic so if we can bring him back into a team that has all of a sudden found their goal scoring mojo a little bit, he’ll be a huge addition.”

