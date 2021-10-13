Burey will have been out for the best part of three months when he returns from rehab at his parent club Millwall. At that point, he will have little over a month left of his initial loan deal which is set to expire in January.

Given that Burey remains Pools’ top scorer this season with three goals in four League Two starts, the club are keen to extend his loan deal at Victoria Park.

But manager Dave Challinor admits no official discussions have taken place with Millwall regarding the winger’s future beyond the turn of the year.

Hartlepool United's Tyler Burey celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at Holker Street, Barrow-in-Furness on Saturday 14th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I think the way it would work will be to get Tyler up and running and see where we are at, where he’s at, where Millwall are at,” said the Pools boss.

“At the start of the loan, they’d have been hoping he’d get into our first-team, do well and then see where things are in January and potentially clubs from higher up may be interested.

“Without sounding the wrong way, [the injury] may benefit us a little bit in the fact that he came in, he fitted into the team brilliantly.

"He was developing into someone who could be a big asset for us.”

“Hopefully he comes back the player he was, I have no doubts and if he can get back in our team and he’s back enjoying his football and he’s developing the way that he was I think it will be a good fit for everybody."

