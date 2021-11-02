The 20-year-old started life at Pools well with three goals in five League Two appearances before suffering a serious hamstring injury at Tranmere Rovers back in September.

The grade three hamstring tear forced Burey to return to his parent club for rehab ahead of a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Hartlepool are hoping to have the winger – who remains the club’s joint top scorer in League Two so far this season – back at Maiden Castle for training this month ahead of a return to action.

Hartlepool United's Tyler Burey celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at Holker Street, Barrow-in-Furness on Saturday 14th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But Rowett has believes that any return to action for Burey before Christmas would be ‘a bonus’ with his loan spell at Pools set to expire in January.

“Tyler is rehabbing,” Rowett told London News Online. “Originally that was going to be around 12 weeks. It was quite a serious hamstring tear. Initially we thought he may need surgery but what they do is leave it for a couple of weeks and if it is repairing quite nicely then they leave it.

“I think now we’re four or five weeks into that. I would imagine if he comes back before Christmas it’s a bonus.

"He is doing quite well and has been out on the grass working but, like any hamstring injury, you can work quite comfortably – it’s not until you get up to sprint speed that you start to really stress the muscle.

“He still has quite a way to go.”

