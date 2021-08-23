With two goals and an assist in his first three League Two appearances, the Millwall loanee is quickly developing into an early fan favourite at Victoria Park this season.

After netting his first goal in professional football at Barrow last weekend, Burey took things up a notch with a dazzling solo effort in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Walsall at Victoria Park.

“I’m very happy, I got another goal, last week I scored as well, my first goal in professional football so it’s good to get on the scoresheet again, enjoy football and get the three points,” he said following the match.

Although the 20-year-old is a natural winger, Pools’ lack of options up front has seen Burey deployed in a more central striking position – a role he’s still adjusting to.

“It’s about me adjusting as a player and it’s a learning curve," he added. “I’m still young but you’ve got to be able to adjust, you can’t just play in one position all the time, you’ve got to be able to adjust and play elsewhere.

“For me, it’s a good learning curve and I’m also providing a goal or getting an assist so it’s going very well.”

Hartlepool United's Tyler Burey celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Walsall at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 21st August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And it’s fair to say Burey enjoyed scoring in front of 4,677 supporters at The Vic.

“It's absolutely bouncing when the fans have our back, it’s extra help on the pitch,” he continued. “If we score, the fans are celebrating and it gives us all extra confidence on the pitch to keep going and try to get another goal and then another one.”

