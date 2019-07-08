National League transfer round-up: Carl Magnay leaves Hartlepool United as Andrew Taylor looks set to leave Bolton Wanderers
Hartlepool United defender Carl Magnay has left the club – but could a new face soon come through the door?
The 30-year-old defender was thought to be in talks regarding a new deal at the Super 6 Stadium though no progress appears to have been made as Pools confirmed the player’s departure.
Soon after, Magnay issued a heartfelt letter via the club website: “Whatever the opinions are of my time with Hartlepool, I can categorically state that whenever I stepped onto the pitch I did so with pride, particularly as captain, and always gave 100% whether my performance was good, bad or indifferent.
“I have seen that over 3,000 Season Tickets have been sold which is incredible support.
“I urge the great fan base to get behind this year’s group of players, to create a feel good factor and stick by them through what I’m sure will be an entertaining season.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“I sincerely hope it ends in success and the Club and the fans can regain their rightful place in the Football League.”
Former Middlesbrough defender Andrew Taylor is yet to agree a new deal at Bolton Wanderers and is thought to be weighing up his options with Pools a potential next destination.
Taylor was born in Hartlepool and is thought to be open to returning to his hometown though no real progress has been made as of yet.
Elsewhere, Boreham Wood confirmed their fifth summer signing by bringing in Coventry City defender Jordon Thomson on a season-long loan.