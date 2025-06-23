Hartlepool United's pre-season friendly against Redcar Athletic to kick-off earlier than planned

Hartlepool United's pre-season fixture against Redcar Athletic has been moved forward to a 7pm kick-off.

Pools are set to make the short trip to Green Lane to take on the Steelmen on Tuesday, July 15. The game was set to kick-off at 7:45, although that has now been moved forward by 45 minutes.

Redcar enjoyed an impressive season last term and were crowned Northern League Division One champions. Carl Jarrett's side are now preparing for life in the Northern Premier League Division One East.

The game, which will be new manager Simon Grayson's third pre-season fixture, will see Pools come up against a familiar face in former goalkeeper Josh Mazfari.

The 20-year-old kept a remarkable 27 clean sheets in 44 matches during a successful loan spell last season and his chances of breaking into the Pools side were talked up by both former head coach Anthony Limbrick and goalkeeping coach Adam Smith, who hailed his "unbelievable potential".

At the end of the season, Pools revealed in rather ambiguous terms that they were in "ongoing contract negotiations" with the young goalkeeper.

However, Mazfari's dad, Steve, took to social media to refute the suggestion, writing that "Josh has not had any contract discussions with anyone at the club and no offer has been made, either verbally or in writing."

What did Redcar say about signing Mazfari permanently?

The talented young goalkeeper penned a permanent deal with the Steelmen earlier this month in the wake of his controversial Pools departure, with Redcar boss Carl Jarrett lauding him as a "fantastic player".

"He's a fantastic player with great quality," he said.

"And more importantly, he fits perfectly into the dressing room."