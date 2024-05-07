Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sarll, who was appointed at the end of last month, is set for a busy summer as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion next season.

The former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss will need to bring both quality and quantity to the North East - after releasing nine players, Pools have just 12 players under contract, two of whom have been made available for transfer, while the club are working on deals to keep experienced pair David Ferguson and Nicky Featherstone at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Sarll, whose sides are renowned for an aggressive, high energy style of play, will be hoping to add some energy and dynamism to a Pools squad that were a bit sluggish and one-paced at times last term.

And the 41-year-old is targetting players with the characteristics to allow him to implement his own front foot approach next season.

"When you're in football management, I don't think you can ever not stay abreast of what the trading market is telling you," he said.

"Some years, there might be a thousand left-backs and only one right-winger, so the value of that winger becomes a premium compared to the thousand left-backs.

"Knowing that market is my job, and the board's job.

"My teams always have to have speed, aggression and athleticism.

"We have to want to go and confront opponents and want to take the ball.

"I think trying to fit those player profiles, along with players that can serve Hartlepool, is really important.

"Speaking to the board, I think that's probably a change from the last few years, and I think that's a really positive change.

"This isn't Darren Sarll FC, this is Hartlepool United, and I'm here to do the best for the club.

"In terms of targets, it's a long process. We're just trying to start to get things spinning."

Sarll will work in cooperation with a number of others, presumably including head of football Joe Monks and chief scout Ronnie Moore, to make "club signings".