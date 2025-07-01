The forward-thinking full-back arrives at Victoria Park after spending last season on loan at Bradford, playing 17 times as the Bantams were crowned League Two champions. Picture by Tony Johnson.

New Hartlepool United signing Jay Benn is targeting a promotion push after becoming new manager Simon Grayson's third summer signing.

The 23-year-old right-back, who can also play in a more advanced role on the flank, has signed a permanent deal at Victoria Park after leaving League One side Lincoln City.

Benn spent last season on loan at Bradford, making 17 appearances as the Bantams were crowned League Two champions. He also arrives with National League experience thanks to a spell on loan at Solihull Moors, playing 31 times at Damson Park as the Moors reached the play-offs in the 2023/24 season. Pools have been on the hunt for a new right back following the departure of Dan Dodds, who left to join National League North side South Shields, earlier this month.

"This is a fantastic football club which should not be at the level it is," Benn told the official club website.

"I cannot wait to play my part in a team which hopefully helps it get back to where it should be.

"As soon as the opportunity came around to come and play here, I didn't want to be anywhere else.

"With hard work and the backing of this fanbase, it's clear what we can achieve this season and beyond, and I'm eager to be involved in that."

Despite another dramatic few days off the pitch, things are beginning to shape up for new manager Simon Grayson on it; Pools secured the signings of versatile midfielder Brad Walker, who made 123 appearances at Victoria Park at the beginning of his career, and highly rated Kidderminster defender Reiss McNally, last week and now look to have the makings of a competitive side. That said, there is still lots to be done while there are also growing fears that leading scorer Mani Dieseruvwe could be set to leave over the coming weeks.

"I'm delighted to have Jay on board," Grayson said.

"He fits the bill with regards to the type of versatile player we want at the club, while still being the right age to develop and improve even further. He knows the level after a successful spell at Solihull and has great experience with newly promoted Bradford City, where he will have learnt an awful lot."