Newport were making the long journey to the North East for the second time this season after the original fixture was postponed in December due to a frozen pitch.

Coughlan has suggested his squad made the trip to Hartlepool prior to news of the game being called off which meant his players felt an additional reason to claim all three points at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And that is something the Exiles would achieve as captain Mickey Demetriou glanced in Aaron Lewis’ stoppage time corner to earn a deserved win for the away side and plunge Hartlepool into further trouble at the bottom of League Two.

Newport County manager Graham Coughlan during the League Two match with Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I’m really pleased for the lads. I thought they managed the game tremendously well on a difficult pitch,” said Coughlan.

“There was a little bit riding on the game as well and I thought they managed the game, they showed maturity. I’ll take the 1-0 but the lads probably know me by now, I want perfection.

“There were three, four, five opportunities where we should have maybe polished the game off. We just need to be a little more clinical in the final third and put a game to bed so I can relax a bit and the fans can relax a bit.

“I just hope we do start climbing a couple of places in the league because they’ve thoroughly deserved that victory. They’re on a nice little run, they’re a great group of lads to work with.

Newport County's Mickey Demetriou celebrates with his team-mates after his stoppage time winner against Hartlepool United. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Lets not forget we were made to travel up here in December, so we had an added little incentive to go out and win the game.

“We were unhappy with having to travel the day before the game in December. But that’s football, that’s what happens. But you could see they had the bit between their teeth and they were determined to show what they’re made of.”

The County boss added: “A 1-0 win away from home, we like them. A clean sheet. These lads have been on the road since half-seven this morning.