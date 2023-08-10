Sterry ended his two-and-a-half year stay at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer when agreeing to join League Two side Doncaster having been out of contract with Hartlepool.

Sterry made over 100 appearances for Pools and was a key figure in the club’s promotion winning campaign in 2021.

Not only did the 27-year-old impress on the field but his work within the community endeared him further to supporters throughout his time at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Jamie Sterry left Hartlepool United in favour of a move to League Two side Doncaster Rovers this summer. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But with Hartlepool suffering relegation back to the National League, Sterry took the opportunity to remain in the Football League with Doncaster where he admits he is settling in well.

"I had a few offers elsewhere but when I spoke to the manager my heart was set,” Sterry recently told Doncaster Free Press.

“Speaking to my family, it’s like a new lease of life for us. I’m really enjoying it here, we have got a really good group and everyone’s on the same page of what we want to do. We are all in it together.

"It helps massively, having a good family around us. Happy wife, happy life.

Ex-Newcastle United defender Jamie Sterry made over 100 appearances for Hartlepool United. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

"I’ve had a crazy summer; a new club, getting married, packing up the house, moving into a new one.

"I love it here. The dressing room is really good and as a group we are going to kick on together.

"I want to get promoted, that’s the aim here.”

Sterry also discussed the challenges he faced at Hartlepool last season after enduring an injury-hit campaign – particularly during the opening months.

But the former Newcastle United defender believes he is now feeling ‘the best I’ve felt in a long time’ after coming through pre-season with Doncaster.

"Where do I start? It was a tough season,” Sterry said of the 2022-23 campaign with Pools.

"I didn’t really train. I was out for a long time with an injury, probably four weeks, trained one day then played a full game the next.

"The week after that, obviously you pick up injuries from that.

"It wasn’t done the way I wanted, but when you need to play and help the club then I would do as much as I can to help them.”

He added: "I’m feeling good. It's probably the best I’ve felt in a long time.

"I’ve had a few niggles in pre-season but I take confidence from getting through and building confidence in my body, which is probably a big thing for me.”

Upon announcing their retained list at the end of the season, Hartlepool confirmed that Sterry was offered a new deal to remain with the club but manager John Askey has since suggested there was ‘no chance’ of keeping the defender once they had been relegated to the National League.

"I didn’t really have any discussions [with Jamie] because he had already virtually gone,” said Askey.

"We would have liked to have kept Jamie because he’s a good footballer but he wanted to stay in the Football League.