Paul Hartley comments on Hartlepool United supporters following goalless draw with AFC Wimbledon

Pools were able to flush out any lingering effects of last week’s 4-0 defeat at Walsall by earning a solid point against Johnnie Jackson’s side and can perhaps count themselves a little unfortunate not to have come away with the win.

Pools twice went close in the second half with Josh Umerah bringing a fine save from Nik Tzanev before Euan Murray hit the bar late in the game.

Hartley admitted he was pleased with his side’s endeavour throughout the contest, particularly in keeping a clean sheet having conceded four on the opening day of the season.

Paul Hartley has praised Hartlepool United fans for their support during the goalless draw with AFC Wimbledon. Picture by FRANK REID

But the Pools boss has also given praise to supporters for their backing in this, his first official game in charge at the Suit Direct Stadium, with over 4,500 fans in attendance.

“I thought it was great. I thought the fans were terrific and they applauded us off at the end,” said Hartley.

“I said [to the players] at half-time to go and give the fans something to cheer about and we kept going, we kept pressing hard.

“I’ve got my family down this weekend and my little daughter. So it was nice for her to get a taste of it and see what our fans are all about. They’re really passionate”And Hartley believes a point against a side who were playing League One football last season is a positive platform to build on, but concedes there remains plenty of work ahead.

Hartlepool United supporters got to see their side back at the Suit Direct Stadium for the first time this season. MI News & Sport Ltd

“It was nice for us to get a point. Hopefully it’s a nice weekend for us. But I certainly think we’re a work in progress.

“We’ve got to keep working hard. I keep stressing that. If you keep giving me that every week I’ll be a happy manager.

“Sometimes in football you don’t get a lot of time. But we’ve got a new team and we've got a way of working.