Pools completed the capture of the 25-year-old for an undisclosed fee from National League side Wealdstone with Paul Hartley handing him a first start in the pre-season draw with Lincoln City at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Umerah played the full 90 minutes against the League One side and although he failed to find the back of the net against the Imps, he did demonstrate some of the characteristics which led Pools boss Hartley to chase the former Charlton Athletic youngster over the last month since his appointment at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And Umerah is set to continue to feature in Hartley’s pre-season plans over the next week heading into their League Two opener with Walsall with the Pools boss suggesting the 25-year-old can play a key role for the club this season.

Josh Umerah joined Hartlepool United for an undisclosed fee from Wealdstone. MI News & Sport Ltd

"Josh is a player we’ve been tracking since I came in.

“I thought he did really well,” Hartley said of Umerah’s first appearance.“He was strong, he was aggressive and he worked really hard off the ball but kept the ball well when it came into him.

“I think he can be a presence for us. [He offers] strength. He can be a link player and a focal point and hopefully [bring] goals.

“I think he’ll get better as he goes on and he’ll do really well for us.”

Marcus Carver picked up a thigh injury in training last week. Picture by FRANK REID

Umerah joins Pools on the back of a successful season at National League level where he scored 17 times for Wealdstone and, after the injury sustained to fellow striker Marcus Carver, is expected to be in contention to lead the line next week.

Carver scored twice in the win over Billingham Synthonia but Hartley revealed the striker is struggling with a thigh injury which looks likely to rule him out of the trip to the Banks’s Stadium for the season opener with up to three weeks being suggested for his lay off.