News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Paul Hartley discloses key area for transfer business at Hartlepool United ahead of summer window closing

Hartlepool United could be set to explore the possibility of bringing in another centre-back according to manager Paul Hartley.

By Joe Ramage
Friday, 26th August 2022, 6:00 am

Pools remain intent on adding to their squad before the transfer deadline on Thursday, with additions to the final third still a high priority for manager Hartley.

Pools have scored just two goals this season, as Hartley has been left frustrated after missing out on a number of attacking targets in recent weeks.

But attack may not be the only area in which Hartley is looking to strengthen in the remaining few days of the window, with the Pools boss revealing to The Mail he could consider a move for another centre-back.

Paul Hartley has admitted he may look to add another defender to his Hartlepool United ranks ahead of the transfer window closing. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Most Popular

Pools have already added Euan Murray and Alex Lacey on permanent deals, while Rollin Menayese has joined on loan from Walsall, but, with Hartley often favouring a back three, it leaves little in the way of cover should any of those three pick up injuries or suspensions.

Read More

Read More
Why Hartlepool United are missing out on transfer targets after Leeds United and...

“I think we maybe need a bit of cover at centre-half potentially,” said Hartley.

“Having a fourth centre-half [will help]. I know we’ve played Senna [Mouhamed Niang] in there, but he’s more of a midfielder.

Rollin Menayese is one of three central defenders Paul Hartley has brought into Hartlepool United after joining on loan from Walsall. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“But really at the top end of the pitch with a striker and a creative No.10 is where we want to get in.

“We’re trying to get more players in,” Hartley added.

“We’re a week away from the close of the window. I’m sure there’ll be some movement for players coming in.

“We’re trying, but it’s not as easy as that sometimes.”

Paul Hartley