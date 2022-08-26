Paul Hartley discloses key area for transfer business at Hartlepool United ahead of summer window closing
Hartlepool United could be set to explore the possibility of bringing in another centre-back according to manager Paul Hartley.
Pools remain intent on adding to their squad before the transfer deadline on Thursday, with additions to the final third still a high priority for manager Hartley.
Pools have scored just two goals this season, as Hartley has been left frustrated after missing out on a number of attacking targets in recent weeks.
But attack may not be the only area in which Hartley is looking to strengthen in the remaining few days of the window, with the Pools boss revealing to The Mail he could consider a move for another centre-back.
Pools have already added Euan Murray and Alex Lacey on permanent deals, while Rollin Menayese has joined on loan from Walsall, but, with Hartley often favouring a back three, it leaves little in the way of cover should any of those three pick up injuries or suspensions.
“I think we maybe need a bit of cover at centre-half potentially,” said Hartley.
“Having a fourth centre-half [will help]. I know we’ve played Senna [Mouhamed Niang] in there, but he’s more of a midfielder.
“But really at the top end of the pitch with a striker and a creative No.10 is where we want to get in.
“We’re trying to get more players in,” Hartley added.
“We’re a week away from the close of the window. I’m sure there’ll be some movement for players coming in.
“We’re trying, but it’s not as easy as that sometimes.”