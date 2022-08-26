Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools remain intent on adding to their squad before the transfer deadline on Thursday, with additions to the final third still a high priority for manager Hartley.

Pools have scored just two goals this season, as Hartley has been left frustrated after missing out on a number of attacking targets in recent weeks.

But attack may not be the only area in which Hartley is looking to strengthen in the remaining few days of the window, with the Pools boss revealing to The Mail he could consider a move for another centre-back.

Paul Hartley has admitted he may look to add another defender to his Hartlepool United ranks ahead of the transfer window closing. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools have already added Euan Murray and Alex Lacey on permanent deals, while Rollin Menayese has joined on loan from Walsall, but, with Hartley often favouring a back three, it leaves little in the way of cover should any of those three pick up injuries or suspensions.

“I think we maybe need a bit of cover at centre-half potentially,” said Hartley.

“Having a fourth centre-half [will help]. I know we’ve played Senna [Mouhamed Niang] in there, but he’s more of a midfielder.

Rollin Menayese is one of three central defenders Paul Hartley has brought into Hartlepool United after joining on loan from Walsall. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“But really at the top end of the pitch with a striker and a creative No.10 is where we want to get in.

“We’re trying to get more players in,” Hartley added.

“We’re a week away from the close of the window. I’m sure there’ll be some movement for players coming in.